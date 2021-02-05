Copyright Act's Termination Right Is Having A Moment

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 9:27 PM EST) -- The Copyright Act's so-called termination right — a rule that allows authors to regain control of their rights — is having a moment, with a slew of pending cases that could shed more light on how exactly the provision works. Introduced in the Copyright Act of 1976, the termination right allows an author to retake control of a work they signed over to a publisher years earlier, ranging from as long as 56 years for works licensed before 1978 to 35 years for those assigned out after 1978. The option was created to correct the "unequal bargaining position" between individual artists...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS