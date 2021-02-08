Door Buyers Win Initial OK For $81M In Price-Fix Settlements

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge has preliminarily approved $81 million in separate settlements between two groups of interior door buyers and manufacturers Jeld-Wen and Masonite, with direct purchasers winning almost $6 million more than in an earlier deal. U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. had urged the litigants to return to the bargaining table because he was skeptical that a pair of settlements last year would fairly compensate door buyers for overpaying due to an alleged scheme to inflate prices. After looking at the proposed orders, he signed off on the settlements Friday, including a revised $61.6 million payout to the...

