Biden Ends Deadlock Over WTO Leadership

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- The Biden administration backed Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next World Trade Organization director-general Friday, ending a three-month deadlock over the leadership of the global trade body. A consensus had built around Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria's former finance minister, to lead the WTO in November, but the Trump administration held firm to its endorsement of South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee. That opposition held Geneva hostage for months, as the WTO's consensus model allows a single member to oppose nearly any new action. But Yoo formally withdrew from the race Friday morning, and South Korea's trade office pledged to "contribute to the restoration and...

