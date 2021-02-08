Texas Judge OKs Insurer's Hurricane Harvey Coverage Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Texas has denied Megasand Enterprises Inc.'s request to toss a lawsuit brought by an insurer seeking a declaration that it doesn't have to defend the sand and gravel company from claims its discharges into Houston waterways exacerbated Hurricane Harvey-related flooding. In an order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen rejected Megasand's argument that because Everest National Insurance Company failed to add all the property owners suing Megasand for damages to this declaratory judgment suit the lawsuit must be dismissed. Megasand had argued in a motion to dismiss filed in November that those homeowners bringing the...

