Gas & Oil Co. Says Consultants Don't Get OT Pay Under FLSA

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 1:19 PM EST) -- An oil and natural gas company properly classified drilling consultants as independent contractors because they had their own businesses, the company argued in a bid for an early end to the consultants' conditionally certified overtime wages collective action in Colorado federal court. In a motion for summary judgment Friday, Antero Resources Corp. argued that it did not owe the consultants overtime pay because they were independent contractors under tests for determining classification and earned hundreds of thousands of dollars, which exempted them from overtime under federal labor law. "The Fair Labor Standards Act ('FLSA') was not designed to pay overtime compensation...

