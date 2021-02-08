SK Hynix Urges Fed. Circ. To Review Albright Transfer Denial

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:47 PM EST) -- Following Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright's refusal to transfer Netlist's patent lawsuit against SK Hynix to California, the South Korean chipmaker has told the Federal Circuit that the ruling was "particularly egregious because this is a prototypical case for transfer." In a mandamus petition on Friday, SK Hynix urged the Federal Circuit to compel Judge Albright — who had said there wasn't enough overlap between the present case and the existing ones involving the parties in California — to transfer Netlist's case against it from Texas to the Central District of California. The appeals court had rejected SK Hynix's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS