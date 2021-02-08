Ex-MedMen Workers Seek $1M Unpaid Wages Settlement

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- Two former employees of MedMen-linked pot shops have asked a California state court to give its final approval to a nearly $1 million settlement in their class action suit against the dispensaries over unpaid wages and overtime. In a Feb. 2 memorandum, lead plaintiffs Chelsea Medlock and Anthony Torres urged the court to approve a settlement class and sign off on a $975,000 maximum gross settlement fund that shakes out to an average of about $414 to each participating class member. The employees said they reached a settlement in principle after mediation with the dispensaries in 2019. "This settlement is particularly...

