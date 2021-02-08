Ex-Jones Day Atty Faces Revived Contempt Bid Over Docs

Law360, London (February 8, 2021, 6:49 PM GMT) -- An appeals court on Monday renewed Ocado's bid to have an ex-Jones Day lawyer held in contempt for allegedly having proof of corporate espionage destroyed, saying it was "plainly wrong" to find there was no evidence to support the online grocer's claim. The Court of Appeal reversed the trial court's decision that there wasn't enough proof to move forward with the committal application and ordered that a different judge should hear the appeal. "I am in no doubt at all, with all respect to the judge, that he reached a conclusion which was plainly wrong," Judge Nigel Davis wrote for the court....

