3 Firms Steer Blank-Check Merger Creating $2.9B 3D Tech Biz

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- 3D model maker Matterport unveiled plans Monday to debut on the stock exchange through a merger with investment manager The Gores Group's blank check company, in a deal guided by Latham, Orrick and Weil that values the combined company's equity at roughly $2.9 billion. Matterport Inc. said in a news release that the combined company will keep its name and remain listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MTTR after the merger with Gores Holdings VI. The companies said Matterport CEO RJ Pittman will continue to lead the business. Pittman said in the statement that the company was "thrilled" to partner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS