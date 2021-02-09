Kirkland, Wilson Sonsini Guide Deal Forming $1.3B Biotech

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- Nautilus Biotechnology said Tuesday that it's eyeing a stock market listing through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company backed by life sciences investor Perceptive Advisors LLC to create a company worth $1.3 billion, not including debt, in a deal guided by Kirkland and Wilson Sonsini. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., working with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, said in the statement the combined company would keep its name, change its legal address to Delaware and list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NAUT after the deal with Kirkland & Ellis LLP-represented Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III wraps up. Nautilus' current...

