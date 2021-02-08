Seeger Weiss Launches Enviro Litigation Team In Mass.

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 3:49 PM EST) -- Plaintiffs firm Seeger Weiss LLP said Monday it's expanding into the Boston area and launching a new environmental practice led by a litigator who for years has represented local governments and individuals in disputes over issues including toxic pollution and climate change. Matt Pawa joins the firm along with counsel Benjamin A. Krass and Wesley Kelman, attorneys who worked with him at Pawa Law Group PC before it was absorbed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP in 2017. All three will be based in Seeger Weiss's new Boston-area office, bringing the firm's attorney head count to 38, a firm spokesperson told Law360. The...

