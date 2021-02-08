FERC Botched Grid Project Payment Plan, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- Federal energy regulators wrongfully dictated a Midwest regional grid operator's method for divvying up the costs of interregional low-voltage electric transmission projects by arbitrarily selecting a method used for high-voltage lines, a group of utilities told the D.C. Circuit. Entergy Corp.'s utility units in Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi, New Orleans and Louisiana, along with Xcel Energy Inc.'s utility units in Minnesota and Wisconsin told the D.C. Circuit in a brief Friday that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission wrongfully rejected their well-reasoned proposals for how the costs of low-voltage transmission projects should be divided and opted for a different method that wrongfully treats...

