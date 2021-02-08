Texas Asks Judge To Set Aside Biden's Deportation Freeze

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 8:07 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton renewed his call to prohibit the Biden administration from enforcing a 100-day moratorium on certain deportations, describing the freeze as a "total abdication" of the federal government's responsibility to enforce clear directives. Paxton's Friday motion for preliminary injunction said that the moratorium grants "at least temporary amnesty to tens of millions" of unauthorized immigrants, many of whom he claims have criminal records or criminal charges pending against them, and that the "rest of the country" is due consideration of "less-extreme policies" before the freeze is implemented. The Republican attorney general pointed to U.S. Immigration and Customs...

