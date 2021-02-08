Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Miles Davis Photog Says Kat Von D Tattoo Infringes Photo

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- A California photographer filed suit Sunday against celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D in California federal court, accusing Von D of knowingly infringing copyright of the photographer's Miles Davis portrait after she tattooed the same image of the popular jazz musician on one of her clients.

Kat Von D is accused of unlawfully using the image of Miles Davis in the back to reproduce it as a tattoo for a client at High Voltage Tattoo. (Instagram/thekatvond) In a 31-page complaint, photographer Jeffrey Sedlik accuses Katherine Von Drachenberg — more widely known as Kat Von D — of using his photograph of Davis...

