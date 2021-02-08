Ex-Coach Says Sports Bra Dustup Was Excuse For Age Bias

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 3:10 PM EST) -- A former coach and athletic director sued a university for age bias in New Jersey state court, claiming a dispute between other coaches about female runners wearing sports bras at practice was embellished to replace him with a younger man. Lewis Daniel Gilmore filed a complaint Friday in Gloucester County Superior Court alleging that Rowan University violated Garden State law when it didn't renew his contract and then handed his role to a younger person. The contract nonrenewal stemmed from a fight between a cross-country coach and a football coach about whether male athletes were distracted by women running in sports...

