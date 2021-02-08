Va. Ex-Atty Gets 6 Months For Hiding Show Ponies In Ch. 7

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- A former Virginia attorney is headed to federal prison after a judge on Friday sentenced her to six months for failing to disclose her ownership of valuable show ponies when she and her husband filed for bankruptcy. Laura Wright, 53, pled guilty in October to concealing property in a bankruptcy proceeding after it was discovered the couple had spent $18,000 in the weeks before the bankruptcy filing on a show pony but did not include the assets in court documents, according to acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar. In addition to the six-month prison sentence, Wright will be subject to two...

