Whistleblower Gets $3.6M In FCA Deal With Roche, Humana

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:56 PM EST) -- A former Roche Diagnostics Corp. employee is set to get a $3.6 million cut of a $12.5 million settlement to resolve her False Claims Act claims that the company had an illegal arrangement to get its diabetes medication back on Humana's Medicare Advantage formulary. According to a Monday court filing from whistleblower Crystal Derrick, she said that once Roche and Humana pay $12.5 million to the federal government, the U.S. will give her $3,625,000 from that amount. "This case demonstrates that Medicare Advantage organizations, pharmacy benefit managers and pharmaceutical companies can be held responsible for giving or accepting payments in exchange...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS