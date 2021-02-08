NJ Judge Admits To Ethics Charges, Awaits Discipline

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- A New Jersey municipal court judge has admitted to ethics charges that she represented clients and presided over trials while she was ineligible to practice law and is preparing to accept disciplinary action, according to her attorney. Judge Cecilia Sardiña Guzman, who serves on the bench in Paterson and Dover, had already been censured last year after admitting to other charges, including gross neglect and failing to communicate with a client, the new complaint against her says. The most recent allegations stem from work she did between October 2018 and October 2019 while she was on the state's list of ineligible...

