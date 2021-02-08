Seadrill's Asian Subsidiaries Hit Ch. 11 In Texas

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 10:50 AM EST) -- Offshore drilling company Seadrill Ltd. is seeking Chapter 11 protection for its Asian subsidiaries in a Texas bankruptcy court, two months after a different set of subsidiaries sought protection from the same court. On Sunday, Seadrill filed bankruptcy petitions for wholly-owned subsidiaries Seadrill GCC Operations Ltd., Asia Offshore Drilling Ltd. and two other affiliates, claiming between $100 and $500 million in both assets and debts. "The Chapter 11 cases were filed as a protective measure to support Seadrill's broader comprehensive financial restructuring and will in no way affect the safe and efficient operation of the AOD offshore drilling units," Seadrill said...

