NY Mitsubishi Dealership Settles EEOC Harassment Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 1:45 PM EST) -- A New York car dealership agreed to pay $110,000 to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit claiming it subjected two female employees to sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. In a consent decree filed Monday in New York district court, James Mitsubishi Hamburg and its parent company James Auto Management LLC said it will provide damages and potential backpay to two former female employees. Katelyn Sealy said the dealership permitted its then-general manager Steven Kupiec to inundate her and an unnamed female colleague with explicit sexual comments and unwanted physical contact in 2018, leaving Sealy with no choice...

