2nd Circ. Backs Toss Of Hunter College Prof's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Monday refused to revive an Asian American geography professor's lawsuit accusing Hunter College of retaliating against her for complaining about discrimination, saying she lost responsibilities because she mishandled student funds, not because of her race or national origin. The panel's decision affirms a March summary judgment win for the City University of New York, of which Hunter College is a constituent, in Hongmian Gong's Title VII suit. Gong, who was born in China, had alleged she faced a series of discriminatory actions at the college and lost two major responsibilities after filing a complaint with the U.S....

