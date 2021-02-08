Giuliani-Linked Businessman Gets 1 Year For $2.3M Fraud

Law360, New York (February 8, 2021, 1:51 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced a Florida businessman to a year and a day in prison Monday for his role in a $2.3 million fraud that duped investors in an anti-fraud insurance startup with ties to former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. At a sentencing conducted by video, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken ordered David Correia, 45, to report to prison March 22 and directed him to pay back $2.3 million to investors who backed the startup, Fraud Guarantee, that was supposed to protect securities investors from fraud. "The irony of the business's name, Fraud Guarantee, is hard...

