Utility Cleared To Press Gov't For $56M In Nuke Waste Funds

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts utility kept its rights to sue the U.S. Department of Energy for $56 million in nuclear waste storage costs even though the company sold the facility at issue, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims has ruled. Senior Judge Charles Lettow refused on Friday to dismiss Boston Edison Co.'s lawsuit, holding that the utility "expressly" preserved any claims related to the Energy Department's performance under a nuclear waste cleanup agreement when Boston Edison assigned the contract as part of a sale. That contract transfer preserved Boston Edison's claims, "whether relating to periods prior to or following July 13, 1999," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS