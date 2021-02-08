Biden Initiates First Foreign Arms Sales Of Presidency

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has told Congress it intends to sell $150 million worth of military equipment to NATO and the Chilean navy, amid President Joseph Biden's broader review of foreign military sales initiated under the Trump administration. In a pair of notifications to Congress on Friday, the U.S. Department of State said it would sell up to 16 SM-2 medium range surface-to-air missiles to Chile as part of a package that includes personnel training and other equipment. The total cost of the deal amounts to $85 million. "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS