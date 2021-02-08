NY Court Revives Botched Cervical Fusion Surgeries Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 10:02 PM EST) -- A New York appellate panel has revived a suit accusing a physician of botching a woman's two cervical fusion surgeries which led to complications, saying the plaintiff's medical expert plausibly opined that the doctor breached the standard of care. A five-judge Appellate Division panel for the Fourth Judicial Department on Friday reversed an Onondaga County judge's grant of summary judgment in a suit alleging Dr. Walter Hall botched patient Jacqueline Marie Thompson's 2013 cervical fusion surgery to address neck pain developed following an auto accident as well as a second, similar surgery following a second motor vehicle collision in 2014. The...

