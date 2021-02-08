US Must Arbitrate Suit Over Ukraine Bank Fraud, Court Hears

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 10:27 PM EST) -- Two Miami-based associates of Ukrainian oligarchs urged a Florida federal court Friday to force arbitration after the United States government filed suit seeking to seize some of their commercial real estate properties in Texas allegedly connected to dirty money. Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, who have ties to former PrivatBank owners Ihor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Boholiubov, accused the federal government of "egregious overreach" in a Friday motion to compel arbitration. The U.S. and Ukraine are parties to an investment treaty that requires arbitration of this matter, they said. The U.S. government filed the underlying suit in August to seize a campus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS