DC Circ. Pauses Vehicle Emissions Fight For Biden Review

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Monday granted the Biden administration's request to freeze litigation over a Trump-era move to strip California's authority to set its own vehicle greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards so the new administration could review and potentially revise the rule. According to the order, U.S. Circuit Judges David S. Tatel and Patricia A. Millett approved the Biden administration's request to freeze the litigation in light of an executive order that, among other things, directs the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to review and potentially rescind or revise the rule by April....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS