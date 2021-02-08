Pa. Court Orders Retrial Of Portion Of $6.3M Med Mal Verdict

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 9:23 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Monday largely affirmed a $6.3 million jury verdict in a medical malpractice suit accusing a cardiologist of causing a man's fatal heart attack, but said that erroneously admitted expert testimony may have led to an excessive pain-and-suffering award and warrants a limited retrial. A three-judge Superior Court panel mostly upheld the Lehigh County jury's December 2019 verdict in a suit accusing Dr. Sobhan Kodali and his employer, St. Luke's University Health Network, of failing to diagnose patient James Cowher's severe coronary artery disease in July 2016, despite troubling symptoms, which caused him to suffer a fatal...

