9th Circ. Won't Save Deceased L'Oreal Worker's Benefits Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has backed the dismissal of a deceased L'Oreal employee's lawsuit alleging the cosmetics giant didn't provide a promised health insurance subsidy benefit, saying the worker waited too long to file suit. On Monday, a three-judge panel affirmed a California federal court's decision that Kathleen Rave exceeded state deadlines to bring a breach of contract claim over the insurance subsidy. The appeals judges said a 2009 letter outlining the end of the subsidy marked the deadline when Rave had to file those claims under California or New York law. "Rave could not invoke equitable estoppel on this ground after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS