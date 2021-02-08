Cisco Can Arbitrate Ex-Workers' Claims In Trade Secrets Fight

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- A California federal judge overseeing Cisco's trade secret suit against two former workers sent to arbitration the ex-workers' counterclaims seeking to invalidate employment contracts they characterized as unenforceable noncompete agreements, finding Monday that the pair's claims aren't spared by an intellectual property-related carveout in the agreements. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton greenlit Cisco's bid to arbitrate the counterclaims of Wilson Chung and James He, who both left Cisco to join rival electronics company Plantronics and are accused by Cisco of downloading or transferring various trade secret documents in violation of their employment agreements. Judge Hamilton rejected He and Chung's arguments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS