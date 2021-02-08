A-Rod's Alleged Affairs Cut From $50M RICO Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- A Florida judge has refused to toss a $50 million racketeering suit alleging former baseball star Alex Rodriguez fraudulently cut his ex-brother-in-law out of their real estate empire but warned he won't let the case devolve into a "soap opera" by allowing discovery into Rodriguez's alleged infidelity. In an eight-page order Thursday, Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said it was fair game for plaintiff Constantine Scurtis to argue to the jury that the demise of the ex-New York Yankees slugger's marriage to his sister, Cynthia Scurtis, was a motivating factor in Rodriguez's alleged decision to cut Constantine Scurtis from his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS