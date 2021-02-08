Chinese Regulators Scold Tesla Over Rise In Complaints

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 9:18 PM EST) -- Chinese regulators on Monday said that they had recently met with Tesla to talk about a sudden increase in consumer complaints about battery fires and other issues with its electric cars, telling the company it needs to improve its safety measures. The General Administration of Market Supervision said that it and four other Chinese agencies had met with Tesla about "an abnormal acceleration" of feedback from consumers about battery fires and remote vehicle upgrades, according to a translation of a post on its website. The regulator said that Tesla is required to follow Chinese laws and regulations, "strengthen internal management" and...

