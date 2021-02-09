Ex-Pot Shop Lab Tech Says On-Job Injury Led To His Firing

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- A former lab worker at Massachusetts cannabis dispensary Mayflower Medicinals claims he was exposed to harsh chemicals without proper protective equipment while on the job and then fired after taking leave because of breathing troubles caused by the exposure. In a suit filed Friday, Jesse Venet of Framingham, Massachusetts, accused Mayflower and iAnthus Capital Management, which owns Mayflower, of violating Massachusetts laws against disability discrimination after Venet, who thought he was on medical leave from his job, was told in April 2020 that he was no longer employed by Mayflower. Venet claims that on the day he was terminated, he hadn't...

