Hospital Whistleblower's $1M Fees Award Falls Short Of Goal

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 10:19 PM EST) -- A whistleblower whose complaint against now-defunct hospital chain Health Management Associates Inc. helped the federal government secure more than $260 million to settle fraud charges will receive less than one-twelfth of his $12 million attorney fees request but may get more for himself, a Florida federal judge ruled Monday. Fort Myers-based U.S. District Judge John E. Steele's award of $952,480 to relator Bradley Nurkin, who was previously chief executive officer of the HMA-owned Charlotte Regional Medical Center, ended Nurkin's lengthy fight with HMA over how much Nurkin should recover under the fee-shifting provision of the False Claims Act. "The Supreme Court...

