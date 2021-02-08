DA's Manafort Appeal Won't Get NY High Court Review

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- New York's highest court on Sunday declined to take up the Manhattan district attorney's appeal of the dismissal of state fraud charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, after two lower courts agreed the indictment should be dismissed on double jeopardy grounds. A spokesman for the New York State Court of Appeals confirmed that Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, who had been randomly assigned to review the application from Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance's office, had denied the bid for leave to appeal. "There was no discussion of the merits. She just decided the court will not hear this case," the spokesman...

