Union Loses Contempt Bid Against Pittsburgh Newspaper

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 2:07 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge rejected the Pittsburgh Newspaper Guild's bid to hold the publisher of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in contempt for switching union members' health insurance benefits in violation of a court order, saying an arbitrator never barred the change. In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan denied the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh's request to hold PH Publishing Inc. in contempt for switching union workers from a union health fund to its general company plan. The guild had argued the company was "openly and brazenly" refusing to follow Judge Horan's December order upholding an arbitration award directing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS