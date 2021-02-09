UpRight Law Escapes RICO Suit Due To Late Filing

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- National consumer bankruptcy firm UpRight Law beat a racketeering class action late Monday when an Alabama federal judge said a couple who used the firm for their Chapter 7 case filed their claims outside the four-year statute of limitations. U.S. District Judge Corey L. Maze said plaintiffs Angela and William Cook, who sued in April, missed by three months the deadline to bring their claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The Cooks were notified that UpRight had charged them exorbitant legal fees when the Bankruptcy Administrator for the Northern District of Alabama — a federal watchdog akin to...

