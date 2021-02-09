Workers Say Freight Broker Misclassified Them To Dodge OT

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- Two logistics workers are claiming that a freight broker intentionally denied them overtime wages in violation of federal labor laws, according to a proposed collective action filed in Arizona federal court. The workers said Monday that GlobalTranz Enterprises changed their employee classification status to avoid federal overtime payment requirements for nonexempt employees. They regularly worked upward of 50 hours a week but were deprived of overtime pay, according to the workers. "Defendant willfully engaged in a pattern of violating the [Fair Labor Standards Act] … requiring plaintiffs and the other similarly situated individuals to work excessive hours and failing to pay them...

