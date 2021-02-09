Texas Tech Calls Foul On Fired Hoops Coach's Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 10:50 PM EST) -- Texas Tech University has asked a federal judge to dismiss a gender bias lawsuit filed by its ousted women's basketball coach after she was accused of abusing players and fostering a "toxic" program culture, saying the university is protected from legal action because it's a state entity. In a filing Monday supporting its partial motion to dismiss Marlene Stollings' suit, Texas Tech claimed constitutional protections from lawsuits and liability under the doctrine of sovereign immunity and said Stollings was fired for cause after scathing news articles about her coaching practices. "As the reputation of its women's basketball program came under fire,...

