5th Circ. Won't Force Miss. Electric Coop. To Pay Out $112.5M

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit rejected claims by a group of Mississippi utility ratepayers who argued the Southern Pine Electric Cooperative failed to distribute $112.5 million in excess revenues to its members, deciding that the cooperative's board had discretion over payouts. A unanimous panel said Monday that state law does require Southern Pine to pay out excess revenues but gives the cooperative's board the discretion to decide what constitutes excess revenue. "Plaintiffs do not have a right to revenues until the board deems that those revenues are 'not needed' for other purposes," wrote U.S. Circuit Court Judge Jerry E. Smith for the panel,...

