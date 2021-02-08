DOJ Drops Lawsuit Against Melania Trump's Ex-BFF

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 11:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice moved Monday to drop its suit accusing Melania Trump's former friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff of breaching a nondisclosure agreement by publishing a critical tell-all book that disclosed intimate details about the former first lady. In a one-line order, the DOJ said it "voluntarily dismissed" the suit, which had sought to seize all profits from Wolkoff's book on her relationship with the former first lady. Wolkoff praised the DOJ's decision Monday evening on Twitter, writing that it was a "sign that justice is being restored in our great nation." "The dismissal of the DOJ's case...

