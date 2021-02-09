Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Facebook Hit With Group Suit Over UK Privacy Failings

Law360, London (February 9, 2021, 7:33 PM GMT) -- Facebook has been hit with a collective action accusing the company of breaching data protection rules of more than 1 million users in England and Wales by failing to protect personal information provided to third-party apps.

Facebook is facing a group action aiming to represent over 1 million users in England and Wales, claiming the social media giant failed to protect their personal information. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Journalist Peter Jukes filed the group action at the High Court seeking unspecified damages for allegedly allowing third parties to harvest personal information from a Facebook app between 2013 and 2015 without their knowledge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!