Facebook Hit With Group Suit Over UK Privacy Failings

Law360, London (February 9, 2021, 7:33 PM GMT) -- Facebook has been hit with a collective action accusing the company of breaching data protection rules of more than 1 million users in England and Wales by failing to protect personal information provided to third-party apps. Facebook is facing a group action aiming to represent over 1 million users in England and Wales, claiming the social media giant failed to protect their personal information. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Journalist Peter Jukes filed the group action at the High Court seeking unspecified damages for allegedly allowing third parties to harvest personal information from a Facebook app between 2013 and 2015 without their knowledge...

