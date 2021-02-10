Quinn Emanuel Snags Simmons Disputes Head In London

Law360, London (February 10, 2021, 6:20 PM GMT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has picked up the head of dispute resolution at Simmons & Simmons to join its London office, boosting its financial litigation expertise. The law firm announced the recruitment of partner Paul Baker on Tuesday. He brings experience working on complex financial disputes and investigations, as well as advising businesses on minimizing reputational harm in crisis situations such as harassment arising from social media publications. Baker spent more than nine years at Simmons, where he led the London contentious asset management practice group and its reputation management practice. He said his new employer will "provide a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS