Hyzon Motors Valued At $2.7B In SPAC Deal Driven By 3 Firms

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 10:39 AM EST) -- Hyzon Motors Inc., which makes vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells, will go public at a $2.7 billion valuation by merging with a private equity-backed special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal steered by three law firms. The transaction sees Rochester, New York-based Hyzon merging with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp., or DCRB, which is backed by private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC, the companies said in a statement. The transaction will result in Hyzon listing publicly on the Nasdaq. Vinson & Elkins LLP advised DCRB; Sullivan & Cromwell LLP advised Hyzon; and Ropes & Gray LLP represented...

