Hospitals Lose Interest Fight In HHS Payment Battle

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 9:46 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge refused to allow a collection of hospitals to get interest on losses they incurred as the result of reduced reimbursements for inpatient admissions, saying the court doesn't actually have the ability to hear the request. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss on Monday reaffirmed a finding that it didn't have jurisdiction to hear the hospitals' request for interest. That was because there wasn't any decision or action for the court to review, the judge said, as the hospitals at issue didn't take their interest claim to the Secretary of Health and Human Services first at the administrative level....

