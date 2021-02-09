PTAB Upholds DivX Patent Involved In Netflix, Hulu IP Row

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld two claims in a DivX video compression patent that were challenged by Unified Patents, leaving intact for now one of several patents Netflix and Hulu have been accused of infringing in California federal court. In a decision issued Monday, the board said Unified couldn't persuasively show that a skilled artisan would have been motivated to combine elements of two journal articles to come up with the patented invention, which deblocks compressed video to make it clearer. For one thing, the board said, Unified impermissibly changed course midstream by advocating for a new claim...

