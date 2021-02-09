Universal Health Workers Urge Class Status In 401(k) Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 1:36 PM EST) -- Universal Health Services workers who accused the hospital company of mismanaging their retirement savings asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to let their suit go forward on behalf of a sweeping class, saying tens of thousands of workers had suffered the same injury. Mary Boley, Kandie Sutter and Phyllis Johnson urged U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney on Monday to certify a class of Universal employees who alleged the company shirked its duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it loaded their 401(k) plan with high-cost investment options. The plan had nearly 70,000 participants and more than $1.9 billion in assets...

