NJ To Resume Evictions In Commercial Foreclosures

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 3:35 PM EST) -- After months of stagnation in the state's court system because of the pandemic, the New Jersey judiciary announced that post-judgment actions will resume in commercial foreclosure cases, including the issuing of writs of possession. The directive, which was dated Feb. 5, will go into effect on Feb. 15 and will allow lenders to begin the eviction process in commercial properties in which tenants have stopped making their mortgage payments. Although commercial foreclosure trials have continued during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the courts have withheld post-judgment action. This included the issuance of writs of possession, which allow sheriff's departments to remove the...

