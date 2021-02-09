Renault Hires New GC To Help Steer 'Profound' Changes

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 4:06 PM EST) -- After announcing a "profound organizational change" last month, car manufacturer Groupe Renault has brought in Quitterie de Pelleport as its new group general counsel to help guide the restructuring. Pelleport replaces Jean-Benoit Devauges, who leaves after 15 years with the Paris-based company, including the last three as senior vice president and group general counsel. Devauges joined the company as in-house legal counsel for six years, then moved to Nissan North America as foreign legal adviser based in Nashville, Tennessee, for five years. He returned to Renault in 2011 as deputy general counsel for six years before being named the top legal...

