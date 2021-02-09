Abbott Labs Ducks Ex-Worker's ERISA Suit Over Stolen $245K

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 5:24 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday tossed out a former Abbott Laboratories employee's amended accusation that the company unlawfully allowed an identity thief to steal $245,000 from her retirement account, but gave her one more chance to replead her claims. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said that although former Abbott employee Heide Bartnett's amended lawsuit expands on claims he previously said were too shallow, the extra allegations and details still fail to sufficiently claim that the pharmaceutical giant and one of its stock retirement plan fiduciaries committed Employee Retirement Income Security Act violations that allowed an identity thief to target her...

